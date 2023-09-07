Emerald Fennell on ‘Saltburn,’ class and Barry Keoghan: Fall Movie Preview

NEW YORK (AP) — In “Saltburn,” Emerald Fennell dives into the British tradition of a gothic tale set at a grand country estate. And given the bleakly vengeful conclusion of her provocative debut “Promising Young Woman,” it’s safe to say that things get quite a bit bumpier at Saltburn than they ever did at Downton Abbey. With “Saltburn,” Fennell is hoping to follow-up her Oscar-winning debut with an equally provocative satire of class. It stars Barry Keoghan as Oliver Quick, an Oxford University freshman on a scholarship who’s drawn to a dashing, aristocratic classmate named Felix Catton, played by Jacob Elordi. “Saltburn” opens in theaters Nov. 24.

