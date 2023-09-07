Chicago to move migrants from police stations to tent camps before winter under mayor’s plan

CHICAGO (AP) — Nearly 1,600 migrants seeking asylum in the U.S. will be relocated from Chicago police stations to winterized camps with massive tents under a plan by Mayor Brandon Johnson. The mayor told the Chicago Sun-Times on Thursday that the relocations will occur before the weather begins to shift heading toward winter. He says the tents could hold up to 1,000 migrants and the camps would provide meals and recreational and educational programming. The newspaper reports 16 city shelters now house about 13,500 migrants — with more arriving every day. The cost to the city is reported to be $30 million per month.

