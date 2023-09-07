Australian police allege a man killed a work colleague before shooting himself

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Police in western Australia allege a man killed a work colleague at a grain siolo before fleeing and turning the gun on himself. They say the 25-year-old shot a man in his 40s at the silo in the town Kellerberrin on Thursday morning and then fled the area. Police issued an active shooter alert warning the public to remain indoors while a search for a suspect got under way. One was located at a rural property several hours later and airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries. A Western Australia state police commander says the suspect and his alleged victim had worked together for several years.

