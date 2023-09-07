An archaeological find on an island in southern Norway is dubbed the gold find of the century

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Norwegian man using a metal detector has found nine pendants, three rings and 10 gold pearls on a southern island in what was described as the gold find of the century in Norway. The gold pendants date to around A.D. 500. The pendants and gold pearls were part of a showy necklace that was made by skilled jewelers and was worn by society’s most powerful. An associate professor said it was “a very unusual discovery in a Scandinavian context.” Under Norwegian law, objects from before the year 1537, and coins from before 1650, are considered state property and must be handed in.

