A unified strategy and more funding are urgently needed to end the crisis in Myanmar, UN chief says
By NINIEK KARMINI and JIM GOMEZ
Associated Press
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — The United Nations chief has renewed an urgent call on the international community to seek a unified strategy to end the worsening crisis in Myanmar. Secretary-General António Guterres says declining financial aid should be boosted to previous levels to enable the world body to respond to an “enormous tragedy.” Guterres made the plea in a news conference Thursday before joining the Association of Southeast Asian Nations leaders’ summit talks in the Indonesian capital Jakarta. He also renewed his alarm over other issues that are being aggravated by rising geopolitical tensions, including the climate crisis, raging armed conflicts and deepening poverty.