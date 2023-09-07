A man is back in prison despite a deal reducing his sentence. He’s fighting to restore the agreement

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A lawyer for a man sent back to prison in South Carolina after a deal reducing his sentence was canceled is asking for the agreement to be restored. Todd Rutherford says he and his client Jeroid Price did nothing wrong. The state Supreme Court sent Price back to jail in April. In a full explanation of its 3-2 ruling issued Wednesday, the court said the prosecutor and judge in the case didn’t hold the required public hearing before reaching the deal. The dissenting justices say the court shouldn’t have rescued the state from its own mistakes.

