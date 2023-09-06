Virginia lawmakers pass long-overdue budget bill with tax rebates, extra aid for schools

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The politically divided Virginia General Assembly has approved long-overdue budget legislation, sending it to Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin. Legislators met in a brief special session Wednesday to sign off on the bill. The spending plan would both reduce taxes and boost spending on public education and mental health. The proposal includes about $1 billion in tax reductions, mostly through one-time tax rebates of $200 for individuals and $400 for joint filers. Lawmakers overwhelmingly approved the bill, ending a six-month stalemate. Youngkin can sign it as is, or seek amendments.

