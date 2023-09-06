USF is building a $340M on-campus football stadium despite concerns academics are being left behind

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The University of South Florida is looking for some big changes when the Tampa school plans to open a new $340 million on-campus football stadium in 2026. The stadium is expected to seat about 35,000, far smaller than the 75,000 or so where the Bulls now play at Raymond James Stadium, home of the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers. USF has played there since 1998. School officials say the new stadium will give them control over such revenue streams as parking and concessions. They say it’ll be easier for students to access, become a focal point for alumni and school benefactors, improve football recruitment and possibly propel the Bulls into a major conference.

By CURT ANDERSON and LAURA BARGFELD Associated Press

