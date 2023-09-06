Russian missile turns Ukrainian market into fiery, blackened ruin strewn with bodies

KOSTIANTYNIVKA, Ukraine (AP) — The Russian missile that struck in eastern Ukraine turned an outdoor market into a fiery, blackened ruin where weeping civilians looked for loved ones among the mangled, burned bodies scattered across the ground. The blast Wednesday in the town of Kostiantynivka killed 17 people and wounded at least 32 in one Russia’s deadliest strikes in months. Images taken by Associated Press reporters showed emergency workers extinguishing fires at market stalls and tending to the wounded amid the wreckage that included blackened cars.

