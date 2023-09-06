Prosecutors ask a judge to revoke bond of mother of Virginia boy who shot his first-grade teacher

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to revoke the bond for the mother of a Virginia boy who shot and wounded his first-grade teacher after she allegedly failed multiple drug tests while awaiting sentencing on felony charges. Deja Taylor pleaded guilty to having a gun while possessing marijuana and to lying on a federal background check form when she purchased the 9mm handgun her son used to shoot teacher Abigail Zwerner at the Richneck Elementary School in Newport News in January. The conditions of Taylor’s bond call for her to refrain from unlawful drug use and possession. Taylor’s lawyer told the Virginian-Pilot newspaper Taylor struggles with substance abuse issues.

