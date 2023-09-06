Phillips, Cargill make statement about Black team ownership by winning professional softball title

Former Major League Baseball star Brandon Phillips and current women’s pro wrestler Jade Cargill took on professional sports franchise ownership together less than a year ago. The pair led the Texas Smoke to the championship in their first season with Women’s Professional Fastpitch softball. Majority ownership in major U.S. based leagues by anyone other than white men is rare. Though Phillips and Cargill don’t own a major league team, they still take pride in showing that Black people can not just step into the ownership space, but succeed as primary decision makers.

