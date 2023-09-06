Pence rails against Trump’s ‘siren song of populism’ as he tries to energize his 2024 campaign

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence is casting the 2024 election as a fight for the future of conservatism and the GOP. In a speech Wednesday, he called on Republicans to reject the “siren song of populism” he said is championed by former President Donald Trump and his followers. He said that, “Should the new populism of the right seize and guide our party, the Republican Party we’ve long known will cease to exist and the fate of American freedom would be in doubt.” Pence spoke at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College. The speech comes at a critical time for Pence, whose campaign has struggled to build momentum since its launch.

By JILL COLVIN and ROBERT F. BUKATY Associated Press

