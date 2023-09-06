Officers fatally shoot man in South Carolina after he kills ex-wife and wounds deputy, sheriff says

LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Investigators say police officers in South Carolina fatally shot a man after he broke into his ex-wife’s home, killed her, drove her car through her garage door and fired at police during a chase. Authorities say one deputy was wounded in the shootings in Lexington, but is expected to survive. Deputies went to the home of 39-year-old Jamal Walker’s ex-wife around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday after a 911 caller said someone was trying to break into the house. Investigators say Walker and his ex-wife had been divorced for about a year and she had been receiving harassing phone calls recently.

