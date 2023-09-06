Greek ferry captain, 3 seamen face homicide charges over death of tardy passenger pushed into sea

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A Greek island ferry captain and three of his crew face homicide charges over the death of a tardy passenger who was pushed by crew members into the sea as he tried to force his way onto the departing vessel. The incident in the country’s main port of Piraeus captured on video and shared on social media has caused anger across the maritime country. It shows a crew member shoving the 36-year-old man off the loading ramp late Tuesday into waters violently churned by the ship’s screws. Greece’s minister for merchant marine expressed “shock, horror and sorrow” Wednesday at the incident.

