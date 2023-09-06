Former Rep. Mike Rogers enters Michigan Senate race as the first prominent Republican

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Former Republican Rep. Mike Rogers, who served seven terms in the U.S. House, is running for U.S. Senate in Michigan. Democrats have long held that seat, but news in January that Sen. Debbie Stabenow would retire at the end of her term in 2024 created a wide-open race. A former Marine and FBI agent, Rogers served two terms as chair of the House committee that oversees U.S. intelligence agencies. He left office in 2015 and served briefly on Trump’s transition team as an adviser on national security issues. U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, a Democrat, entered the Senate race in February and has built a significant fundraising and endorsement advantage over all other candidates to this point.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.