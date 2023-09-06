David Grann and Siddhartha Mukherjee are among contenders for a prestigious nonfiction prize

LONDON (AP) — Books about the perilous state of our world, our food and our relationship with technology are in the running for Britain’s leading nonfiction book award, the Baillie Gifford Prize. The 13-book longlist announced Wednesday includes John Vaillant’s climate change book “Fire Weather” and Chris van Tulleken’s dietary warning “Ultra Processed People.” Best-selling American author David Grann is nominated for the stirring seafaring yarn “The Wager.” Physician-writer Siddhartha Mukherjee is in the running with “The Song of the Cell.” Six finalists for the $63,000 prize will be announced Oct. 8 and the winner revealed Nov. 16. The prize recognizes English-language books from any country in current affairs, history, politics, science, sport, travel, biography, autobiography and the arts.

