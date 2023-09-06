African Climate Summit issues unanimous call for world leaders to support global tax on fossil fuels

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The first African Climate Summit has ended with a call for world leaders to rally behind a global carbon tax on fossil fuels, aviation and maritime transport. It also seeks reform of the world financial system that forces African nations to pay more to borrow money and fall deeper into debt. The unanimous declaration issued Wednesday is backed by the leaders of the continent of 1.3 billion people _ a population set to double by 2050. It calls on the world’s biggest emitters of greenhouse gases and its richest countries to keep their promises, especially the unfulfilled pledge of $100 billion annually in climate finance to developing nations.

