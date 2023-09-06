Bosnian Serb separatist leader threatens top international envoy with arrest and deportation

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — The separatist Bosnian Serb leader has threatened to arrest and deport a top international official overseeing peace in Bosnia if he enters the Serb-controlled regions in the war-torn Balkan state. The warning made by Milorad Dodik on Wednesday further escalate tensions in Bosnia that went through a bloody war in the 1990s that killed more than 100,000 people and left millions homeless. Dodik does not recognize the authority of German envoy Christian Schmidt, claiming he was not legally installed for the top peacekeeping job. Dodik says that a decree is in the works about “the arrest and deportation” of Hight Representative Schmidt in case he tries to enter about half of Bosnia that is in control of the Bosnian Serbs.

