Another twist in the Alex Murdaugh double murder case. Did the clerk tamper with the jury?

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Alex Murdaugh’s double murder case has been full of twists and turns. But one of the biggest surprises came as his lawyers say he deserves a new trial for killing his wife and son and his life sentence tossed out because elected Colleton County Clerk of Court Rebecca Hill tampered with the jury. The defense says Hill told jurors not to believe the defense, asked them their opinions on the case and told jurors who smoked they could not have a cigarette break until they reached a verdict. So what happens next? A judge will decide if Murdaugh gets a hearing where all jurors can be put under oath.

