Skip to Content
ap-national-news

Voting rights groups ask to dismiss lawsuit challenging gerrymandered Ohio congressional map

By
Published 12:59 pm

By JULIE CARR SMYTH
Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio voting-rights groups want to dismiss their lawsuit against Ohio’s unconstitutional congressional map. Attorneys for the League of Women Voters of Ohio and others told the Ohio Supreme Court Tuesday that prolonging the legal wrangling over U.S. House districts isn’t in the best interests of Ohio voters. The groups said they are willing to live with the House map approved March 2, 2022, and used in last year’s elections. Democrats netted wins under that map. Since the voter advocates’ lawsuit was first filed, GOP supermajorities have grown at the Statehouse and a chief justice who cast key swing votes has retired.

Article Topic Follows: ap-national-news

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content