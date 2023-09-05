Voting rights groups ask to dismiss lawsuit challenging gerrymandered Ohio congressional map

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio voting-rights groups want to dismiss their lawsuit against Ohio’s unconstitutional congressional map. Attorneys for the League of Women Voters of Ohio and others told the Ohio Supreme Court Tuesday that prolonging the legal wrangling over U.S. House districts isn’t in the best interests of Ohio voters. The groups said they are willing to live with the House map approved March 2, 2022, and used in last year’s elections. Democrats netted wins under that map. Since the voter advocates’ lawsuit was first filed, GOP supermajorities have grown at the Statehouse and a chief justice who cast key swing votes has retired.

