USDA designates July flooding a disaster in Vermont, making farmers eligible for emergency loans

Gov. Phil Scott says the U.S. Department of Agriculture has designated Vermont a natural disaster area from the catastrophic July flooding, making farms eligible for emergency federal loans. Vermont’s agriculture secretary says since the July flooding, farmers have reported over $16 million in damage and losses. The governor says it’s the second USDA disaster declaration for Vermont this summer. In July, the USDA secretary approved Scott’s request for a disaster declaration for the May frost that hit many growers, including vineyards and apple orchards.

