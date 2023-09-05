Trial starts in Sweden of 2 oil executives accused of complicity in war crimes in Sudan

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Two executives of a Swedish oil exploration and production company have gone on trial in Stockholm for securing the company’s operations in Sudan through their alleged complicity in war crimes in 20 years ago. Swedish prosecutors claim that former Lundin Oil chairman Ian Lundin and the company’s former CEO, Alex Schneiter supported the Sudanese government of former dictator Omar al-Bashir. Sweidsh prosecutors accuse the two executives of creating “the necessary conditions for the subsidiary’s operations by conducting warfare in a way that entailed the Sudanese military and regime-allied militia systematically attacking civilians or at least carrying out systematic attacks.” Lundin told reporters at the Stockholm District Court on Tuesday that the accusations are “completely false.”

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.