Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw resigns after turbulent three years at the helm

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia’s mayor says the city’s police commissioner, Danielle Outlaw, will step down this month to take a leadership position with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. Outlaw leaves after a turbulent three years on the job that spans the country’s recent clashes over race and policing. She leaves as Mayor Jim Kenney’s two terms in office wind down. Outlaw, the first Black woman to run the 6,000-member police department, came to Philadelphia from Portland, Oregon. Democratic mayoral candidate Cherelle Parker is praising Outlaw’s tenure while acknowledging there will be a sea of Monday morning quarterbacks second-guessing her decisions.

By MARYCLAIRE DALE and CLAUDIA LAUER Associated Press

