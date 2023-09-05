Georgia can resume enforcing ban on hormone replacement therapy for transgender youth, judge says

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge in Atlanta has allowed Georgia to resume enforcing a ban on hormone replacement therapy for transgender people under 18. Judge Sarah Geraghty on Tuesday put her previous order blocking the ban on hold. Attorneys for Georgia had asked her to vacate the preliminary injunction because an appeals court allowed enforcement of a similar Alabama law. A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled last month that Alabama can implement a ban on the use of puberty blockers and hormones to treat transgender children. The 11th Circuit includes Georgia. Its ruling came a day after Geraghty issued a preliminary injunction blocking Georgia’s hormone therapy restriction.

