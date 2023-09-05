Skip to Content
Egypt resumes commercial flights to war-torn Sudan for the first time in nearly five months

Published 6:03 am

By SAMY MAGDY
Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt has resumed direct commercial flights to Sudan for the first time since a devastating war broke out between Sudan’s rival general nearly five months ago. A flight operated by Egypt’s national carrier EgyptAir arrived Tuesday in the Sudanese coastal city of Port Sudan. Egypt’s consul general in the city was at the airport. He said EgyptAir would operate a weekly round trip to Port Sudan. The resumption of flights came a week after Sudan’s military leader Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan met with President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi in Egypt on his first trip abroad since the fighting erupted in April. Port Sudan has largely been spared the fighting.

