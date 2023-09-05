Judges reject Alabama’s congressional lines, will draw new districts to increase Black voting power

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A three-judge panel has blocked Alabama’s new congressional map after lawmakers failed to create a second district where Black voters at least came close to comprising a majority, as suggested by the court. The ruling was announced Tuesday. The judges say a special master will be tapped to draw fair districts for the state. The court blocked a map last year and said Alabama should have two districts where Black voters comprise a majority or something close to it. Lawmakers passed a map over the summer that boosted the percentage of Black voters in a second district from about 30% to almost 40%. The state is expected to appeal Tuesday’s decision.

