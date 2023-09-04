Two military officers are arrested in Congo for leading a protest crackdown that killed 43 people

GOMA, Congo (AP) — Two high-ranking military officers in northeast Congo have been arrested for their involvement in a crackdown on protests that left 43 people dead and dozens more severely injured. Defense and security forces in the Central African nation used lethal force last Wednesday to repress planned anti-U.N. protests in the city of Goma. Congo’s interior minister says police on Monday arrested the commanders of the Republican Guard unit and the Congolese armed forces regiment in the city. Members of the Wazalendo religious sect had planned unauthorized protests against the U.N. and other international organizations. Congolese Interior Minister Peter Kazadi said the government would hold trials “to establish responsibility” for the killing of civilians.

