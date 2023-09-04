New Commanders ownership has reignited the debate over the NFL team’s old name
By STEPHEN WHYNO
AP Sports Writer
It was noticeable when new Washington Commanders owners Josh Harris and Magic Johnson referred to the old Redskins name in their introductory news conference. Coach Ron Rivera says it’s part of the team’s history, and some groups and fans would like the former name to return. Native American advocacy groups oppose even the use of the word they call a dictionary-defined racial slur. It’s unlikely the team is ever called the Redskins again, but the debate has been reignited three years since former owner Dan Snyder dropped the name under pressure.