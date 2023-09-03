Rutgers rolls Northwestern 24-7, as Wildcats play 1st game since hazing scandal shook the program

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Northwestern lost to Rutgers 24-7 in the football team’s first game since a hazing scandal led to a coaching change, investigations and multiple lawsuits. Gavin Wimsatt threw a touchdown and ran for another and Rutgers controlled the ball for almost 38 minutes. The loss in interim coach David Braun’s first game is Northwestern’s 12th straight dating back to last season. Braun replaced longtime coach Pat Fitzgerald, who was first suspended and then fired after allegations of hazing surfaced in the summer and spread to other programs at the university.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.