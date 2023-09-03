Rutgers rolls Northwestern 24-7, as Wildcats play 1st game since hazing scandal shook the program
By TOM CANAVAN
AP Sports Writer
PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Northwestern lost to Rutgers 24-7 in the football team’s first game since a hazing scandal led to a coaching change, investigations and multiple lawsuits. Gavin Wimsatt threw a touchdown and ran for another and Rutgers controlled the ball for almost 38 minutes. The loss in interim coach David Braun’s first game is Northwestern’s 12th straight dating back to last season. Braun replaced longtime coach Pat Fitzgerald, who was first suspended and then fired after allegations of hazing surfaced in the summer and spread to other programs at the university.