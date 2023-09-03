Minnesota prison reaches resolution with inmates who refused to return to their cells in heat wave

STILLWATER, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota prison has “resolved without incident” a situation involving about 100 inmates in one housing unit who would not return to their cells. One former inmate on Sunday called the move by prisoners an act of self-preservation. The Department of Corrections said that the situation was “calm, peaceful and stable throughout the day” and that inmates had “indicated dissatisfaction” because the understaffed facility had to limit inmates’ time out of their cells. However, advocates who gathered outside of the Stillwater prison said inmates are fed up with unfair and unsafe conditions amid excessive heat, including limited access to showers, that have been ongoing for months.

