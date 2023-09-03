Madrid prepares for heavy rain, cancels trains and soccer game

MADRID (AP) — Forecasts of heavy rain in central Spain have led authorities to shut down train lines, cancel a Spanish league soccer game and order citizens to stay indoors. Spain’s weather service issued warnings for intense rainstorms in Madrid and surrounding areas on Sunday. Spain’s state rail authority said that service between Madrid and the eastern coastal area of Valencia and other lines had been suspended. Pedro Ruiz of Madrid’s emergency services said the city activated protocols to prepare for flooding. The agency said it sent text messages to Madrid residents with instructions to stay at home and to avoid using cars. Madrid’s mayor called for people to remain off the streets to help emergency crews move with greater speed.

