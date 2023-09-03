5 people have pleaded not guilty to Alabama riverfront brawl charges

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Five people charged in an Alabama riverfront brawl that drew national attention as white boaters fought with Black riverboat crew members have pleaded not guilty to assault and disorderly conduct charges. Police said four white boaters were filmed hitting and shoving a Black riverboat captain in Montgomery. They pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor assault charges. A Black man, who police said was filmed swinging a folding chair in the subsequent melee, has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor disorderly conduct charges. Montgomery Municipal Court records show the not guilty pleas were entered last week. Videos of the brawl were widely shared on social media and spawned a multitude of memes, jokes, parodies, reenactments and even T-shirts.

