US House Foreign Affairs Committee chair calls Russia-China alliance the biggest threat since WWII

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The chairman of the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee says a partnership between the Russian and Chinese leaders worries him, calling it the biggest threat to Europe and the Pacific since World War II. Rep. Michael McCaul, a Texas Republican, spoke during a trip to Sweden with a U.S. congressional delegation. The Biden administration has warned China’s government of unspecified consequences if it supports the Kremlin’s war effort in Ukraine. China has stepped up purchases of Russian oil and gas.

