Thailand’s king reduces former Prime Minister Thaksin’s 8-year prison term to a single year

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s king has reduced former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra’s eight-year prison term to a single year following the divisive politician’s return from 15 years of self-imposed exile. Thai media, citing Justice Ministry sources, said Thaksin can apply for parole after serving one-third of his sentence, or four months. Thaksin was ousted as prime minister in a military coup in 2006 and accused of corruption, abuse of power and disrespecting the monarchy. He fled Thailand in 2008 when he faced prison time on charges he described as politically motivated. He returned last week and was sent to prison but was quickly transferred to a state hospital after complaining of ill health.

