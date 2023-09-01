Anger in Sweden as Nobel Prize organizers invite Russia and Belarus to the award ceremonies
By DAVID KEYTON
Associated Press
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Several Swedish lawmakers say they could boycott this year’s Nobel Prize ceremonies. That’s after the private foundation that administers the prestigious awards changed its invitation policy and invited Russia, Belarus and Iran, as well as the leader of a far-right Swedish party. They had all previously been banned. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said Friday he would not have allowed Russia to attend if it had been his choice. The head of the foundation said that it hopes to counter a growing trend in which dialogue between those with different views is being reduced. All the Nobel prizes except the Nobel Peace Prize are handed out in Stockholm on Dec. 10.