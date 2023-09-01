Sabotage damages monument to frontiersman ‘Kit’ Carson, who led campaigns against Native Americans

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Police in New Mexico’s capital city are investigating the partial destruction of a public monument to 19th century frontiersman Christopher “Kit” Carson. The U.S. soldier had a leading role in the death of hundreds of Native Americans during the settlement of the American West. The monument to Carson has been encircled by a plywood barrier for its own protection since 2020 when Santa Fe was swept by the movement to remove depictions of historical figures who mistreated Native Americans. The monument’s upper spire was toppled Thursday evening. Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber described damage to the monument as a “cowardly act.”

