Mexican president’s state of the union address suggests crime is not a problem

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president delivered his second-to-last state of the union address and perhaps what was most striking about his 1 1/2 hour speech was what he didn’t talk about: drugs, crime or drug cartels. Experts and inhabitants agree that wide swaths of Mexico are under the de-facto control of drug cartels, but President Andrés Manuel López Obrador mentioned the gangs — and drugs — exactly zero times. Crime in general merited less than one minute during his speech. López Obrador essentially said only that his anti-crime strategy was working, even though homicides remain at historically high levels.

