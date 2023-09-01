Metal factory explosion in Brazil kills 2 people and injures several others

SAO PAULO (AP) — State officials in southern Brazil say an explosion at a metal factory has killed two people and seriously injured at least 12 others. Sao Paulo state Gov. Tarcisio de Freitas says dozens of firefighters and rescue teams have been sent to the site of the explosion in the countryside city of Cabreuva in Sao Paulo state. Cabreuva lies about 90 kilometers (about 60 miles) northwest of the city of Sao Paulo. Footage on Brazilian TV broadcasters showed the factory completely destroyed by the explosion. Local media outlets say the blast was triggered by overheating equipment. They hospitals in the area have been warned there might be a big influx of injured patients.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.