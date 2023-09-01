In Mississippi, a tiny fish is reintroduced to the river where it disappeared 50 years ago

PINOLA, Miss. (AP) — A species of tiny fish that once flourished in the U.S. South’s Pearl River is being reintroduced there after disappearing 50 years ago. Wildlife experts say pollution and habitat problems likely contributed to the disappearance of the fish known as the pearl darter from the Pearl River system. Officials say the 1972 federal Clean Water Act has contributed to a cleaner Pearl River. Mississippi and federal wildlife officials recently introduced tiny pearl darters from a private hatchery into a Pearl River tributary. They hope the species will rebound in the 400-mile long river in Mississippi and Louisiana.

By STEPHEN SMITH and KEVIN McGILL Associated Press

