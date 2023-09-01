Driver in fatal shooting of Washington deputy gets 27 years

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A man who drove the getaway car in a stolen firearms trafficking scheme that led to the fatal shooting of a sheriff’s deputy in Washington state has been sentenced to 27 years in prison. The Columbian reports Clark County Superior Court Judge David Gregerson sentenced Abran Raya Leon Thursday in the death of Clark County sheriff’s Sgt. Jeremy Brown. A jury found Abran Raya Leon guilty of murder, possession of a stolen firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm. He didn’t shoot Brown but was convicted of felony murder in Brown’s death as part of what prosecutors said was a conspiracy to steal and sell firearms. He apologized in court. Trial for the suspect in the shooting starts next week.

