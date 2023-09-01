Biden wants an extra $4 billion for disaster relief, bringing the total request to $16 billion

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House will seek another $4 billion to address natural disasters as part of its supplemental funding request, bringing the total to $16 billion. The request is a sign wildfires, flooding and hurricanes intensifying during a period of climate change are imposing higher costs on U.S. taxpayers. President Joe Biden initially requested $12 billion in extra funding for the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s disaster relief fund. An Office of Management and Budget spokesperson says the fires in Hawaii and Louisiana as well as flooding in Vermont and Hurricane Idalia striking Southeastern states mean $16 billion is needed. The Democratic president could face resistance from House Republicans.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.