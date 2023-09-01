AP Election Brief | What to expect in Rhode Island’s special primaries

WASHINGTON (AP) — A crowded field of candidates will be on the ballot in Rhode Island with an eye on replacing former Democratic U.S. Rep. David Cicilline. The candidates for the Democratic nomination Tuesday include former White House aide Gabriel Amo, state Sen. Sandra Cano, Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos and former state Rep. Aaron Regunberg. On the Republican side, former Middletown Town Councilwoman Terri Flynn faces off against Iraq and Afghanistan war veteran Gerry Leonard. Also on the ballot is a special state Senate primary to complete the term of the chamber’s majority whip, who died in April. The winners of each contest will advance to the special general election on Nov. 7.

