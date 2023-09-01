An explosion in Ecuador is seen as gangs asserting power after inmates take hostages

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Authorities say criminal groups in Ecuador used explosives to damage a bridge after prison inmates took dozens of law enforcement officers hostage less than two days earlier. Four car bombs and three explosive devices went off across the country in less than 48 hours. The National Police commander says the latest explosion with dynamite happened early Friday on a bridge linking two cities in the coastal province of El Oro. More than 50 police officers and prison guards were taken hostage on Wednesday. The governor of Azuay province reported Friday that 44 hostages at a prison in the city of Cuenca had been released. The status of 13 others was unknown.

