A man convicted of murder in Pennsylvania and wanted in Brazil remains at large after prison escape

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — A man convicted of murder in Pennsylvania for the fatal stabbing his ex-girlfriend remains at large, a day after he escaped from a county jail. The search continued Friday for Danelo Cavalcante, who prosecutors say is an extremely dangerous person and is also wanted in his native Brazil in a separate slaying. Dana Moore is a spokesperson for the Chester County district attorney’s office. Moore says authorities are widening the search and doing everything they can to find Cavalcante. Authorities did not disclose the circumstances of his escape, but said the matter is the subject of an internal investigation.

