5 former employees at Georgia juvenile detention facility indicted in 16-year-old girl’s 2022 death

DALTON, Ga. (AP) — Five former employees at a Georgia juvenile detention center have been indicted following the August 2022 death of a 16-year-old. A Whitfield County grand jury on Monday indicted the former director and nurse at the Elbert Shaw Regional Youth Detention Center in Dalton, as well as three former guards. All are accused of cruelty to children in the death of Alexis Sluder. The Ellijay girl had been transferred to the detention center hours before. At the time, the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice said Sluder died from an adverse reaction to an illegal substance. But indictments charge guards with depriving Sluder of care by failing to quickly call emergency medical help.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.