18 gang members suspected of armed heists killed in a shootout with South African police
By GERALD IMRAY
Associated Press
CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Sixteen men and two women suspected of being part of a gang that robbed armored vans have been killed in a shootout with South African police in a rural northern region. The shooting happened Friday as officers approached a building where the gang was operating from. Police say the suspects shot at officers, who returned fire and killed the 18 suspects. Four other suspects were arrested at a separate location. One police officer was wounded in the operation.