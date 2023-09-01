18 gang members suspected of armed heists killed in a shootout with South African police

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Sixteen men and two women suspected of being part of a gang that robbed armored vans have been killed in a shootout with South African police in a rural northern region. The shooting happened Friday as officers approached a building where the gang was operating from. Police say the suspects shot at officers, who returned fire and killed the 18 suspects. Four other suspects were arrested at a separate location. One police officer was wounded in the operation.

