US, Indonesia and 5 other nations hold war drills amid China concerns
By NINIEK KARMINI
Associated Press
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Soldiers from the U.S., Indonesia and five other nations are participating in a combat exercise on Indonesia’s main island of Java amid concerns about China’s aggression. The annual live-fire drill that American and Indonesian soldiers held since 2009 was expanded last year with Australia, Japan and Singapore. The United Kingdom and France are participating in this year’s Super Garuda Shield exercises that began Thursday with about 5,000 personnel. Brunei, Brazil, Canada, Germany, India, Malaysia, Netherlands, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, South Korea, and East Timor also sent observers to the two-week exercises in Baluran, a coastal town in East Java province.