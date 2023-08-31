US hits North Korean and Russian accused of supporting North Korea’s ballistics missile program

WASHINGTON (AP) — In response to North Korea’s failed launch of a spy satellite last week, the U.S. has imposed sanctions on two men and a Moscow-registered firm accused of supporting North Korea’s ballistic missile program. Treasury sanctioned Russia-based Jon Jin Yong and Sergei Kozlov, who it said worked together to coordinate the use of North Korean construction workers in Russia. It said they “directly supported or helped generate revenue” for North Korean organizations linked to the the development of weapons of mass destruction, in violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions. Thursday’s sanctions action was taken in coordination with the South Korean and Japanese governments.

