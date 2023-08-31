Shotgun-wielding man reported outside a Black church in Pennsylvania arrested, police say
AMBRIDGE, Pa. (AP) — A man is in custody on assault charges after a witness told police he pointed a shotgun at two women and attempted to enter a predominantly Black church in a town outside Pittsburgh. Jeffrey Harris was being held on $975,000 bail Thursday, awaiting a hearing after his arrest in Ambridge. Police said in court papers that they found crystal methamphetamine on Harris and that his apartment had been set up for what looked like a possible standoff. A prosecutor says investigators have no evidence Harris intended to enter the church or that he was motivated by racial hate. U.S. Rep. Chris Deluzio is asking the Justice Department to investigate.