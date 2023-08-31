No injuries reported in train derailment, partial rail bridge collapse in South Dakota town

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (AP) — No injuries or hazardous spills have been reported in a train derailment in a southeastern South Dakota town. The Union County Emergency Management office says the derailment happened shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday in North Sioux City along the Iowa border. Officials say 19 cars derailed as the train traveled over a rail bridge, which is shown partially collapsed in photos and video of the event. Officials say that of the derailed cars, 14 were empty and five were loaded with ethanol. Officials say none of the derailed ethanol cars were leaking following the derailment.

